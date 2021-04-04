Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Ping Identity posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PING shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

NYSE:PING traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 895,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,130. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -323.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 14,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $428,198.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,461.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 9,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $316,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,779,894. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,833,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,956,000 after acquiring an additional 236,331 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 209,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 91,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

