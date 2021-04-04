Pinkcoin Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $3.48 million and $22,388.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.23 or 0.00459629 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005387 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00028491 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.69 or 0.04687767 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,670,091 coins and its circulating supply is 426,409,655 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

