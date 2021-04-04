Pirate Chain Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $52.53 million and approximately $83,432.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.31 or 0.00322723 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00076094 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00108670 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

