Pirl (PIRL) Price Hits $0.0034 on Exchanges

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded 50.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirl has a market cap of $284,880.14 and approximately $3.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,913.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,109.59 or 0.03580808 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.98 or 0.00349637 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.33 or 0.00962984 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.26 or 0.00446851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.05 or 0.00388793 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.95 or 0.00315634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00024476 BTC.

About Pirl

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars.

