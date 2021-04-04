Pirl (PIRL) Price Up 115% This Week

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 54.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $303,377.69 and approximately $27.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pirl has traded 115% higher against the US dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,133.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,050.90 or 0.03527907 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.12 or 0.00352843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.84 or 0.01002585 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.53 or 0.00451597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $240.05 or 0.00412929 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.28 or 0.00322156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00025868 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars.

