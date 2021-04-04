Pivot Token (PVT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.02 Million

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Pivot Token has a market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00052294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.32 or 0.00683344 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00028005 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token (PVT) is a token. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

