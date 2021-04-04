PIVX Price Hits $1.72 on Exchanges (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. PIVX has a market capitalization of $112.27 million and approximately $9.53 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00002941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00013105 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

