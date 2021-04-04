PIXEL (PXL) Hits Market Cap of $113.53 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $113.53 million and approximately $76.94 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,407.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.79 or 0.00958423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.33 or 0.00390929 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00058487 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002079 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

