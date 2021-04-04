Pizza (PIZZA) Trading 13.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. Pizza has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $4,870.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001298 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.70 or 0.00128855 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Pizza

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.