PKG Token (PKG) Hits Market Cap of $762,480.81

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded down 25.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, PKG Token has traded flat against the dollar. One PKG Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $762,480.81 and $7,213.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PKG Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00075011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.31 or 0.00306688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00093113 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.84 or 0.00761681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00028129 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00017387 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PKG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PKG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PKG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.