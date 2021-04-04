Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.53 Million

Brokerages expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to report $65.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.23 million to $73.97 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $177.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $339.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.43 million to $366.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $584.64 million, with estimates ranging from $558.58 million to $628.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $164,944.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,589.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $81,590.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,187 shares of company stock worth $376,243 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.32 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.22.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

