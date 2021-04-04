PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.86.

AGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie lifted their target price on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PlayAGS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.72 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PlayAGS from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

NYSE:AGS opened at $8.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 3.48.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.48 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 89,664 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PlayAGS by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 306,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PlayAGS by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in PlayAGS by 9.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 488,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PlayAGS by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 377,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.