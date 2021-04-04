PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.86.
AGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie lifted their target price on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PlayAGS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.72 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PlayAGS from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.
NYSE:AGS opened at $8.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 3.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 89,664 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PlayAGS by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 306,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PlayAGS by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in PlayAGS by 9.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 488,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PlayAGS by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 377,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.
PlayAGS Company Profile
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
