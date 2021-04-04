PlayFuel 1-Day Volume Tops $6.11 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $8.08 million and $6.11 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PlayFuel has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PLF is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

