Playkey (PKT) Price Reaches $0.0583 on Major Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0583 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Playkey has a total market cap of $957,656.94 and approximately $99,959.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00052152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.60 or 0.00683535 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00070437 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00027796 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

