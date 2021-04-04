Plian (PI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.22 Million

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Plian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Plian has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Plian has a total market capitalization of $36.08 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00052113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.03 or 0.00683264 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00070400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027959 BTC.

About Plian

PI is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 817,037,237 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

