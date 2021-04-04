PlutusDeFi (PLT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.11 Million

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PlutusDeFi token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular exchanges. PlutusDeFi has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00052476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.53 or 0.00692683 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00070968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00027842 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Token Profile

PlutusDeFi (CRYPTO:PLT) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 tokens. PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

PlutusDeFi Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using US dollars.

