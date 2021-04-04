POA Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. POA has a total market capitalization of $33.19 million and approximately $985,271.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, POA has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 286,242,501 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
