Polis (POLIS) Trading Up 36.8% Over Last Week

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Polis has traded 36.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $9,832.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000707 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

