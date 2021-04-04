Polkamon Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last Day (PMON)

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Polkamon coin can now be purchased for $39.84 or 0.00068131 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkamon has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Polkamon has a total market cap of $67.69 million and approximately $27.70 million worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00075789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.14 or 0.00306388 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006343 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00093361 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.07 or 0.00756094 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00028302 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00018102 BTC.

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,957,288 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,343 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

