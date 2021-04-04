Polyient Games Governance Token Price Up 60.1% This Week (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 102.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded up 60.1% against the dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can now be purchased for approximately $763.05 or 0.01302699 BTC on popular exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $13.91 million and approximately $8,668.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00075353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.15 or 0.00312685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00092232 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $448.40 or 0.00765526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00028678 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00017648 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token’s genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,232 tokens. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars.

