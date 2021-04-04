Poolz Finance (POOLZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.90 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for about $38.52 or 0.00066022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 66.9% against the US dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $24.94 million and approximately $15.90 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00074769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.46 or 0.00307573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006292 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00093220 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.07 or 0.00755947 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00028268 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00017361 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

