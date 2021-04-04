POPCHAIN Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,788.00 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One POPCHAIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $987,966.77 and $4,788.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get POPCHAIN alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00046594 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00014355 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000054 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 63.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

POPCHAIN Token Profile

POPCHAIN (CRYPTO:PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POPCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POPCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.