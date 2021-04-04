Populous (PPT) Price Tops $4.63 on Exchanges

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 45.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Populous token can now be purchased for about $4.63 or 0.00007908 BTC on major exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $246.34 million and $76.95 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Populous has traded up 49.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00053506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.36 or 0.00686144 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00070713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00027713 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous (PPT) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

