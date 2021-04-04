Portion (PRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.37 Million

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Portion has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Portion token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges. Portion has a total market capitalization of $16.37 million and approximately $354,108.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00053636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.22 or 0.00687461 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00070545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00027591 BTC.

About Portion

PRT is a token. Portion’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,985,478 tokens. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

