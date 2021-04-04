POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 369.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKX stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. POSCO has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $72.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that POSCO will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

