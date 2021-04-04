Poseidon Network (QQQ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $437,046.00

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Poseidon Network has a total market cap of $70.37 million and $437,046.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Poseidon Network has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002721 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00067165 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network (CRYPTO:QQQ) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poseidon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

