Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) will post $77.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.40 million to $78.70 million. Potbelly reported sales of $87.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year sales of $338.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $338.50 million to $338.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $379.00 million, with estimates ranging from $374.90 million to $383.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 15.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other Potbelly news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,010 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $52,438.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $737,391.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 738,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,299.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,167 shares of company stock worth $892,219 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,608,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 56.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 102,414 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 41.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 79,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $177.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

