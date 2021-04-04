PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0298 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and $19,396.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,423.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,072.51 or 0.03547396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.31 or 0.00346280 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.86 or 0.00963409 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.93 or 0.00444915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.95 or 0.00395308 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.99 or 0.00318348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024954 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,002,201 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

