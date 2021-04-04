Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,939.00

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. Power Index Pool Token has a market capitalization of $826,728.56 and approximately $2,939.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Index Pool Token token can now be bought for $4.14 or 0.00007075 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00075302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.21 or 0.00306534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00092531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.40 or 0.00763558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00028548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,122.18 or 0.99417009 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 tokens. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Power Index Pool Token Token Trading

