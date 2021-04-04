PowerPool Price Tops $2.75 (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. One PowerPool token can now be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004683 BTC on popular exchanges. PowerPool has a market cap of $57.98 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PowerPool has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00075563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00305680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $448.21 or 0.00763816 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00090917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00028785 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00016557 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,098,125 tokens. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

PowerPool Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

