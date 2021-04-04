PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) Achieves Market Cap of $37.15 Million

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, PowerTrade Fuel has traded up 72.5% against the dollar. One PowerTrade Fuel token can now be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00002985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market capitalization of $37.15 million and $1.18 million worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00053684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.96 or 0.00688100 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00027654 BTC.

About PowerTrade Fuel

PowerTrade Fuel is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,201,593 tokens. PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade . PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PowerTrade Fuel

