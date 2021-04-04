Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,296,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.70% of Premier worth $115,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 9.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PINC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

Premier stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.40. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

