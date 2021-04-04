PressOne Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.44 Million (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. PressOne has a total market cap of $15.44 million and approximately $15,056.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PressOne has traded 55.8% higher against the US dollar. One PressOne token can now be bought for about $0.0542 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PressOne alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00053472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.80 or 0.00697983 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00027923 BTC.

About PressOne

PRS is a token. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official website is press.one

Buying and Selling PressOne

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PressOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PressOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.