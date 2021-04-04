Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Position Cut by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $43.07 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.