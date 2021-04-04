Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 718,793 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 102.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,422,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718,793 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.81% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $61,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 24.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after buying an additional 198,866 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCT. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.31.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

