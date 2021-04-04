Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 352.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731,562 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.15% of Pinterest worth $61,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Pinterest by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Pinterest by 29.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,105 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 3.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $12,970,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $7,158,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,158,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,212,667 shares of company stock valued at $90,409,906 over the last 90 days.

NYSE PINS opened at $77.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

