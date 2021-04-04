Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,190,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,443 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.60% of Zymeworks worth $56,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth about $16,541,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in Zymeworks by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 578,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after purchasing an additional 333,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 641,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,875,000 after purchasing an additional 232,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $153,500.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,251,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathryn O’driscoll sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $27,289.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,704.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,171 shares of company stock worth $250,446 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZYME opened at $31.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.