Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $55.71 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,681 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.16% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $55,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $173.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.10. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $179.62. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

