Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $57.28 Million Stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,423,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 715,161 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 6.44% of Kearny Financial worth $57,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,701,000 after buying an additional 108,784 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,289 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $38,360.00. Also, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $93,280. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

