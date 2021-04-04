Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $58.12 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,101,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,885 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 7.86% of Boston Omaha worth $58,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOMN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Boston Omaha by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 166.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOMN opened at $29.91 on Friday. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $800.09 million, a P/E ratio of -49.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

In other Boston Omaha news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $1,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays.

