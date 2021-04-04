Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $59.06 Million Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,835,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 16.86% of Tidewater worth $59,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 36,662 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Tidewater by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Tidewater stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $529.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $15.92.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 53.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

