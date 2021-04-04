Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $59.28 Million Stock Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,792,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,814 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 11.43% of Thermon Group worth $59,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 207,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 58.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 278,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 103,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 46.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on THR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $73,359.72. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THR stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $642.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1,932.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $79.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.35 million. Thermon Group had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

