Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $60.33 Million Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,815 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.68% of Alamo Group worth $60,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,216 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,774,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,730,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,311,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 307,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,455,000 after acquiring an additional 17,271 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALG opened at $157.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $164.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $288.62 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

In related news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total value of $39,522.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

