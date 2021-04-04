Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $62.03 Million Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.10% of Texas Pacific Land worth $62,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. American Money Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $4,266,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,600.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,323.97 and a 200-day moving average of $807.66. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1,710.50.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $793.02 per share, with a total value of $34,892.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 166 shares of company stock valued at $169,396 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

