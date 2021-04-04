Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $62.92 Million Position in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 173.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.85% of ADC Therapeutics worth $62,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $925,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 368.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 64,199 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE ADCT opened at $25.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55. ADC Therapeutics SA has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $56.59.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.