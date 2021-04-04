Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,698,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,266 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.12% of AMC Networks worth $60,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $39,605,000. Cooperman Leon G raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 776,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 141,866 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 31,658 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 464.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 380,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $563,778.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,658 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMCX shares. Macquarie downgraded AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.93.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $53.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.35.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

