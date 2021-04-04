Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,913 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.18% of The Allstate worth $60,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,389,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,584,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Allstate by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,296,000 after purchasing an additional 244,365 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The Allstate by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,683 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,830,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,272,000 after purchasing an additional 234,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.58.

NYSE:ALL opened at $116.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.81 and its 200 day moving average is $103.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $83.75 and a 52-week high of $118.05.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.