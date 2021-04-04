Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,408,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,413 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.16% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $59,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,396,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,095,000 after buying an additional 4,335,468 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,786,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,590,000 after acquiring an additional 283,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,175,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,631,000 after acquiring an additional 355,812 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

BK stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.62.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

