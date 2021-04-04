Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 33,356 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,356 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.64% of GW Pharmaceuticals worth $58,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWPH. Creative Planning grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $7,453,456.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $150,405.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $55,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 783,384 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,622 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GWPH shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.38.

Shares of GWPH stock opened at $217.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.31 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.10 and a 200 day moving average of $144.93. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $80.70 and a 52 week high of $218.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $148.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.46 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

