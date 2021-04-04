Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,743,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 5.66% of i3 Verticals worth $57,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after acquiring an additional 311,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth about $15,062,000. Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 17.2% during the third quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 307,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 45,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after buying an additional 79,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

IIIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -791.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $44.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

